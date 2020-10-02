Fmr LLC Has $438.79 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,232 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.16% of Molina Healthcare worth $438,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOH opened at $188.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $198.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.64.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

