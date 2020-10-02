Fmr LLC Has $463.33 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,722,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,322 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $463,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,186,000 after purchasing an additional 756,410 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 539,674 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $185.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $193.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,787 shares of company stock worth $40,920,756. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.15.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

