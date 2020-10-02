Fmr LLC Has $504.60 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,578,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560,360 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Equity Residential worth $504,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 395,980.0% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after buying an additional 276,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

NYSE EQR opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.56. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

