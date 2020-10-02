Fmr LLC Has $533.61 Million Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,150,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 872,240 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Aspen Technology worth $533,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,128,000 after acquiring an additional 42,775 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 49.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 705,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,027,000 after acquiring an additional 234,681 shares during the period.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $127.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.14.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

