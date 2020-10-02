Fmr LLC Increases Position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945,870 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.44% of Bilibili worth $519,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $34,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 18.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILI opened at $42.51 on Friday. Bilibili Inc – has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BOCOM International lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

