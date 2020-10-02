Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.18% of Five Below worth $427,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after buying an additional 1,873,138 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,882,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,020,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,431,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Five Below by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,630,000 after acquiring an additional 167,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $140.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.46.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.81.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

