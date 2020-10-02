Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 107.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764,222 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $467,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. OTR Global cut shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.35.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.