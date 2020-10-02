Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,733,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 699,301 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.09% of Welltower worth $451,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,886,000 after buying an additional 68,771 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 614.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 26.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $1,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

WELL opened at $56.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

