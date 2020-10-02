Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,181,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333,673 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 10.72% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $444,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKTR. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $18,564,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 506.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $56,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,068.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $97,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,423. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

