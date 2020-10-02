Fmr LLC Purchases 1,030,626 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 31.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030,626 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $434,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

NYSE:MHK opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $153.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.68. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

