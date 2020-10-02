Fmr LLC Purchases 1,043,307 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043,307 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $488,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.0% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 7.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. BofA Securities upped their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $19.00 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

