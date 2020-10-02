Fmr LLC Purchases 1,176,040 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176,040 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $476,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Shares of WSM opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $101.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average of $74.86.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,691,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,061 shares in the company, valued at $41,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,350 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

