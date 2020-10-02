Fmr LLC Purchases 854,299 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854,299 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $521,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,490,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,101,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 561,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. BofA Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.47.

Shares of AIG opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

