Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.46% of NVR worth $538,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in NVR by 21.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,838.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,228.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.09. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,318.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,074.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3,377.36.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $42.00 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

