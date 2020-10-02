Fmr LLC Sells 1,285,487 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,179,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,285,487 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $530,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,190,000 after purchasing an additional 251,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.25.

Shares of TXN opened at $144.91 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

