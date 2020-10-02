Fmr LLC Sells 257,864 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,649,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257,864 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.90% of Duke Energy worth $531,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 34.8% in the second quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,165,000 after buying an additional 80,183 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 75,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.05 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

