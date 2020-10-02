Fmr LLC Sells 503,261 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,328,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,261 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $439,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,853,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,792,000 after acquiring an additional 280,086 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $4,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

