Fmr LLC Sells 547,142 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547,142 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Generac worth $505,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Generac by 4,092.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Generac by 52.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 668,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Generac by 99.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,604,000 after acquiring an additional 521,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,549,000 after buying an additional 98,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 1.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,074,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.85.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $196.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

