Fmr LLC Sells 649,361 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,515,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 649,361 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 6.21% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $438,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 420,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.25.

Shares of HII stock opened at $139.98 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.