Fmr LLC Sells 743,548 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,189,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743,548 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Trane worth $461,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Trane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Trane by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NYSE TT opened at $121.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average is $97.57.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Trane’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.