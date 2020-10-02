Fmr LLC Takes $465.70 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,557,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,697,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.49% of Raytheon Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

