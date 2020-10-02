Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $296.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Fossil Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,307 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 663,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,122 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fossil Group by 3,172.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,434 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,594 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fossil Group by 1,471.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,440 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 142,740 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

