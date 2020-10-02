Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading Up 2.1%

Frasers Group PLC (LON:FRAS)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 353 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 344.60 ($4.50). Approximately 310,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 596,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.60 ($4.41).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 341.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 287.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 16.20 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) by GBX (1.50) (($0.02)).

In other Frasers Group news, insider David Daly bought 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £11,320.92 ($14,792.79).

About Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, House of Fraser Retail, European Sports Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.