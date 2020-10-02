Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 108,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 560,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $0.84 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fuel Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

