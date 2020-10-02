Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLGT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $898.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.53 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares in the company, valued at $52,676,339.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $159,965.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,236.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

