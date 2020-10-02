Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.99. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 67,076 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 748,202 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

