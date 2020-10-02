FY2020 EPS Estimates for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Raised by Analyst

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIVB. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $206.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

