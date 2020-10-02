FY2020 EPS Estimates for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Decreased by Piper Sandler

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other County Bancorp news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,664 shares of company stock worth $233,280. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

