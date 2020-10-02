FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Reduced by Analyst

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of FMBI opened at $10.82 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.23.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $178.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after buying an additional 309,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

