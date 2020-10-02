G.Research Comments on Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Equities research analysts at G.Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. G.Research analyst S. Comery anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JKHY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Shares of JKHY opened at $163.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after purchasing an additional 368,890 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17,002.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 315,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after purchasing an additional 313,188 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,539 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 478.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after purchasing an additional 274,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 360.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 266,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 208,728 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

