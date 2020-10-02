Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $934.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will post $934.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $926.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $943.34 million. Gartner reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $107,728.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,304,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,627,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 18.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 98.6% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

