General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.12% of General Motors worth $407,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 714.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of General Motors by 377.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of GM stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.