Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.80

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.63. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 42,405 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gold Reserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $162.01 million, a P/E ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

