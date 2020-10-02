Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,637 Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 56.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

