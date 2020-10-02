Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,312 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Timberland Bancorp worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $891,000. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 34,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 33.47%.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

