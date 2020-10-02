Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000.

FLTR opened at $25.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

