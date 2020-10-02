Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Peoples Utah Bancorp worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PUB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 30.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 64.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 565,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 222,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

PUB opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $378.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.91. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

