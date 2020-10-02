Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 689.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.48%.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.