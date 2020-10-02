Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SciPlay by 544.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SciPlay by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. SciPlay Corp has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SciPlay Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

