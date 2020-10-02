Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $464,000 Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

