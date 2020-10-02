Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) by 50.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Carter Bank and Trust were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after buying an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. Carter Bank and Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Carter Bank and Trust Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

