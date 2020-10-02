Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $533,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,693,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,309,000 after acquiring an additional 387,871 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 155,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $69.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.