Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $499,000 in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 361,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Gannett at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GCI opened at $1.36 on Friday. Gannett Co Inc has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $185.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.02 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Gannett Co Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $122,276.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,818.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

