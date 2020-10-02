Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 81.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 3.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 555,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $133.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.30. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 125,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $356,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

