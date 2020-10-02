Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,466,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 930,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 144.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $34,157.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCU opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $637.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.12. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $97.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.08 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.