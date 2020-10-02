Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,274,276 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,274,276 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Whiting Petroleum worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 146,136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 676.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 214,815 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 206,174 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

NYSE WLL opened at $16.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.