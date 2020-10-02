Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 189,223 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 189,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

