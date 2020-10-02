Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 53,817 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,817 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 36.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 20.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $169,550.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $75,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,482.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $312,230 over the last three months. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABTX shares. BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

