Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,464 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 53,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 927,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $13.14 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $333.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 2.35.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

