GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of GoPro worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GoPro by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of GoPro by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. GoPro Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $729.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.28.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

